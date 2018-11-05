First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather expected overnight tonight into Tuesday

While we will have some scattered showers through the middle of the afternoon and evening, the biggest threat for storms will be late this evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. This is what makes them so dangerous, is that they will be happening while most of you are sleeping. Damaging winds of 60+ mph as well as tornadoes are our primary threats with these storms. There is also a small risk for large hail and as always with severe weather and storms, heavy rain is possible as well. The worst of the storms could start in the Shoals as early as 9 PM Monday, but the threat should last through most of early Tuesday morning.