Scattered rain tonight; Severe timeline for Monday/Tuesday

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through Sunday evening as a cold front moves through, a few showers will linger overnight into Monday morning with lows in the lower 50s.
Monday will be warmer and breezy with highs in the lower 70s and mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain is possible in the afternoon.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Monday night (11/5) and Tuesday morning (11/6) for the threat of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. This is the most impressive sever weather setup we have seen since the Spring, all modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail. Be weather aware on Monday night! Storms will develop as early as Monday night and will continue through Tuesday morning.
Things will quiet down by Tuesday night with cooler temperatures to follow. Another chance of rain and storms will be possible on Thursday.
