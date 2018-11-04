Remains of Memphis-born WWII soldier returns home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After 73 years, Lieutenant Martin O’Callaghan Jr.'s remains finally returned to Memphis Sunday for a proper burial.
His remains arrived at the Memphis International Airport and it was a homecoming fit for a hero.
In 1945, during World War II, 22-year-old O'Callaghan Jr. was piloting a P-38 Lightning when anti-aircraft fire caused him to crash behind enemy lines in what is now known as Slovenia.
Mark Johnson, O’Callaghan’s nephew, said they were attacking the Eastern front in Europe, which was the Axis war machine.
For 73 years, the WWII veteran's body was buried in a local village.
His remains were called Unknown X-36.
With help from late Senator John McCain, O’Callaghan Jr.’s last living family members submitted DNA in 2015 that was came up as a perfect match in 2017.
O’Callaghan Jr.’s niece and nephew, who never met him when he was alive, welcomed him home Sunday.
Sharon O'Callaghan, niece, said it was a tremendous feeling of closure.
"73 years and 3 generations of family have been affected by this and it's been a dream that Martin would come home," said O'Callaghan.
Dozens of Mid-South Veterans greeted him as well, ready to escort his remains to his final burial place.
He was buried next to his mother, father and grandfather.
Gary Newport, President of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 875, wanted to pay homage to O’Callaghan Jr. and all the other veterans lost.
“Now it’s our turn to give back and to honor and recognize all of our veterans, no matter when they come back,” said Newport.
O’Callaghan Jr. arrived two hours late, but for those who waited a lifetime or served, it was worth the stay.
