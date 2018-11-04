Overview of Monday & Tuesday’s Severe Weather Threat

Our confidence in potential severe weather is increasing as we continue to monitor the latest atmospheric data and trends along with our forecasts.
This is a particularly volatile atmospheric setup that is the most impressive we have seen since the Spring severe weather season. Also, with the timing of this event taking place primarily overnight, it makes for a more serious event.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma has placed most of the Tennessee Valley under an “Enhanced” Risk for potential severe weather in their three day outlook. An enhanced risk this far out is not seen very often and shows the confidence in a potential severe weather event.
With this particularly impressive severe weather setup, ALL modes of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are both possible. Additionally, there is the threat for tornadoes, some may be strong and long-lived. There will also be the potential for heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding.
The system should come through as a line of thunderstorms, but there can also be a few super-cellular storms out in front of the main line.
CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) or “thunderstorm fuel” is forecast to be relatively high, especially for the fall season.
There is also a very strong low-level jet at roughly 5,000 feet that will add to enhanced shear (turning) in the atmosphere. Both, along with atmospheric lift, are keys to strong thunderstorm development.
As you can see in the model image above, this line of potentially severe storms is expected to develop Monday evening and move eastward overnight. Nocturnal events add danger to the situation because people may be asleep and tornadoes are hard to spot in the dark.
Preparation for a severe weather event like this one should start days in advance or as early as possible. Make sure you and your loved ones know where their safe spot is at home, work and school.
If your home, work, or school does not have a safe space, go to the nearest public storm shelter.
Your emergency kit supplies should be checked and put in your safe space. Have batteries and a radio close by for emergency information. Your weather radio should be programmed and your First Alert Weather App should be on your smartphone or tablet devices. The 48 Weather App has the capability of streaming our coverage, even when the power is out!
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday night and move east overnight into Tuesday morning. ALL modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes. Please continue to check back for the latest forecast and information.
-Eric Burke, First Alert Meteorologist
