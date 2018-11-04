First Alert Weather Days: Monday/Tuesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been declared for Monday and Tuesday. Monday evening through Tuesday morning’s set up supports isolated to scattered thunderstorms that could produce severe weather. Another frontal boundary will advance towards the east and slide through the Tennessee Valley early Tuesday morning. As it approaches the area, showers and storms will form. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tennessee Valley in an ENHANCED RISK. All risks factors are possible, but the highest risks include strong winds and tornadoes. Hail and locally heavy rain are also possible. Preparation for the possible severe weather event should be taken today. You never want to wait until severe weather threatens to take action.