First Alert Weather Days: Monday/Tuesday

Mostly clear start to the day will lead to an increase in clouds as the day rolls along. A cold front is positioned in East Texas, and it will march eastward today. Clouds and rain are leading ahead of the frontal boundary. Rain chances will increase this afternoon and evening. A strong southerly flow will push in warm and moist air from the south into the area. The wind will be breezy at times, coming in at 10-15 mph, and gusting up to 25 mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been declared for Monday and Tuesday. Monday evening through Tuesday morning’s set up supports isolated to scattered thunderstorms that could produce severe weather. Another frontal boundary will advance towards the east and slide through the Tennessee Valley early Tuesday morning. As it approaches the area, showers and storms will form. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tennessee Valley in an ENHANCED RISK. All risks factors are possible, but the highest risks include strong winds and tornadoes. Hail and locally heavy rain are also possible. Preparation for the possible severe weather event should be taken today. You never want to wait until severe weather threatens to take action.
The winds will shift back northerly Tuesday evening, and cooler and drier air will filter in. Calmer conditions will follow the northerly flow.
