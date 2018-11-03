Storm chances early next week

Monday will bring more clouds and another chance for showers. A southerly flow will be in place Monday and will bring warm and humid air from the south into the Tennessee Valley. A cold front will be approaching the area from the west, and will produce convection as it advances eastward. Strong storms Monday afternoon and evening. Storms are expected for early Tuesday morning. These storms could impact around daybreak and give the potential for severe weather. Threats with these storms include damaging winds and tornado development. These thunderstorms could also produce hail. By the afternoon, showers will be mostly to the east of the Tennessee Valley and drier weather will take over.