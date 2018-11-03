Storm chances early next week

It is another cool start to the day, but a nice warm up awaits the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will start sunny, but grown in cloud cover through the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s. There is a small chance for showers during the afternoon.
Monday will bring more clouds and another chance for showers. A southerly flow will be in place Monday and will bring warm and humid air from the south into the Tennessee Valley. A cold front will be approaching the area from the west, and will produce convection as it advances eastward. Strong storms Monday afternoon and evening. Storms are expected for early Tuesday morning. These storms could impact around daybreak and give the potential for severe weather. Threats with these storms include damaging winds and tornado development. These thunderstorms could also produce hail. By the afternoon, showers will be mostly to the east of the Tennessee Valley and drier weather will take over.
After the cold front passes, temperatures will fall and dew points will drop. Sunshine will return Wednesday and temperatures will dive into the low 60s for the high. By the end of the work week, highs could fall into the 50s.
