MISSING PERSON: Jazzmine Sierra Holt

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Jazzmine Sierra Holt of Tuscumbia has been found.
20-year-old Holt suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder and her mother said she has not had her medication in several days.
Authorities describe Holt as 5′6″ / 135 LB with dark brow, greenish eyes. She has dark brown with a few light highlights.
Jazzmine’s family has not had any contact with her in several days.
She lives in downtown Tuscumbia but has not been home in several days.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, she might be please contact us 24 hrs a day at 256-383-0741.
