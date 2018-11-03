Huntsville Sports Commission hosts Super Retriever Championship in Jones Valley

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - For 11 consecutive years, the Huntsville Sports Commission has showcased the best all around retrievers and sporting dogs in the country.
Huntsville embraces outdoors sports and once again our sporting dogs will be in Huntsville for over 7 days of competition starting with the SRS Super Dock competition on November 2-4, 2018 and Retriever Trials November 7-11, 2018.
SRS is celebrating its 16th year in competitive Retriever Trials and Super Dock Dogs.
The public is encouraged to come and try jumping their own dog on Friday, November 2 through Sunday, November 4 during the Fun Jump category. Then get ready for some great competitive action in the finals.
The Jones Farm and Cove Park are the locations for the Retriever Trials and the SRS Super Dock will be coming back to The Valley Bend Shopping Center.
Shannon Nardi Producer of the Super Retriever Series, “We can’t imagine a better venue than what theHuntsville Sports Commission has provided for us in this host city over the past 11 years. The Huntsville Sports Commission (HSC) is like coming to visit family. The HSC folks, Ralph Stone and Gina Kirkland, are very popular among our competitors and followers. Each and every year they roll out the red carpet for our competitors and crew.Huntsville is such a fun filled city.”
The Super Retriever Series is a hybrid style of retriever trial that includes hunt tests, field trials, and all around hunting savvy. Last year Lyle Steinman and Indy, a 8 year old black Labrador, received the coveted Crown for the 2nd time. Lyle and Indy won this title in 2015. Our presenting sponsor Eukanuba, is also proud to be a part of the Super
Retriever Series Crown Championship, highlighting these sporting dogs as the best in the county. This year’s prize will be a $25,000 purse package for the final three Open or Pro retriever winners and the final 3 Amateur retriever winners. All events are free to the public, so bring your lawn chairs and come watch the best retriever/handler teams in the world compete for the coveted title of 2018 SRS Crown Champion.
In addition to Retriever Trials the SRS Super Dock is coming back to Valley Bend Shopping Center.
“The Super Dock is a great family fun event! Where else would you be able to watch dogs fly through the air at distances up to 30 feet and heights up to 8 feet? These dogs are amazing athletes in their own right”, said Ralph Stone, executive director of the Huntsville Sports Commission.
Saturday and Sunday. Super Fly and Super V are amazing to watch, from the high powered jumpers to the new-comer trying it for the very first time. It is much like a track and field event, as they do the long jump, the high jump and a speed race we like to call “Raider Run”. If you have a retriever who likes water, be sure and bring them out or just come and watch these amazing athletes on the dock.
Autumn is upon us and there is no better way to celebrate the great outdoors than to come out and watch the best sporting dogs in the world.
