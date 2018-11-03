2 dead after partial building collapse at Baltimore Amazon warehouse

BALTIMORE (RNN) - Firefighters in Baltimore have recovered the body of a second man from an Amazon distribution warehouse which partially collapsed Friday night.
A 50-foot-wall at the Amazon Fulfillment Facility in the southeast part of the city collapsed as a storm moved through the area, Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark told The Baltimore Sun.
The body was recovered around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Clark said.
Firefighters used heavy equipment to remove concrete and debris to retrieve the body.
“It’s still an active scene right now. We’re going through the rest of the debris to be sure no one else is there,” he told the paper.
Another man was taken to a local hospital where he later Friday, according to WBAL.
Clark said the initial call came in around 10:25 p.m. Friday.
The victims have not been identified.
