Cool & breezy Sunday with scattered rain; Severe threat Monday night

Daylight Saving Time will end at 2:00 AM Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour. Skies will gradually clear out overnight with cool low temperatures in the middle 40s.
Winds will increase by Sunday morning with occasional gusts over 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop into Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through, a few showers will linger overnight into Monday morning with lows in the lower 50s. Monday will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s and mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain is possible in the afternoon.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Monday night (11/5) and Tuesday morning (11/6) for the threat of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. This is the most impressive sever weather setup we have seen since the Spring, all modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail. Be weather aware on Monday night! Storms will develop as early as Monday night and will continue through Tuesday morning.
Things will quiet down by Tuesday night with cooler temperatures to follow.
