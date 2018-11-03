Cool & breezy Sunday with scattered rain; Severe threat Monday night

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Monday night (11/5) and Tuesday morning (11/6) for the threat of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. This is the most impressive sever weather setup we have seen since the Spring, all modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail. Be weather aware on Monday night! Storms will develop as early as Monday night and will continue through Tuesday morning.