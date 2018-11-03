Convoy of Hope touches lives in Limestone County

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Nearly 2,000 people were recipients of the Convoy of Hope’s Limestone County event.
The Saturday event provided free groceries, shoes, haircuts, family portraits and job and medical services to individuals suffering from poverty, disease and hunger.
Nearly 700 volunteers including local community organizations and businesses offered donations and time at the faith-based event.
As a faith-based, nonprofit organization, Convoy of Hope helps empower others to live independent lives — free from poverty, disease and hunger.To date, Convoy has helped more than 100 million people throughout the world. We do this by:
Providing food, water, emergency supplies and agricultural know-how to those who need them.Mobilizing tens of thousands of volunteers each year.
Partnering with churches, businesses, individuals and other humanitarian organizations who are intent on doing good work among the impoverished and suffering.
Staying transparent, evident by the Four Star Charity Award we’ve received from Charity Navigator for the last 15 years.
