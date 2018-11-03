B’ham officer’s good deed caught on camera

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - One Birmingham police officer is taking community policing to new heights in one West End community.
A video taken and posted to Facebook by Rhaquel Ryans shows Officer Chris Lassinger standing on the back of his patrol car replacing the net of a basketball hoop on 23rd Street Southwest.
“We have great officers. He not only put up a new net but also got them a new ball as well. Now make this go viral!!” the post reads.
Lassinger has been an officer with the Birmingham Police Department for two years. He says during his patrols, he will sometimes stop to join a pick-up game of basketball with the children in the neighborhood. That’s how he noticed the goal post wasn’t in ideal playing condition and decided to replace it.
While Lassinger is being praised on social media for his generosity, he says this is an everyday thing for police officers across the country.
“My gesture was little in comparison to what goes on all the time,” said Lassinger, “Mine just happened to get caught on camera.”
Lassinger believe this will help shed light on a side of law enforcement that isn’t often seen and continue to bring cops and communities together.
“Spending $35 on a ball and a net can change the way those kids view the police in the long run,” Lassinger says, “I’m just trying to do my part.”
