Wreaths for Veterans will happen Nov 14 & 15

“In the past years, I have used members of the different services, counting the Merchant Marines and Prisoner of War to place a wreath on a veteran’s grave. This year, I want to involve the young people. We’re going to be provided the band from Buckhorn High School, the young Marine organization will be presenting the wreaths. They’ll also act as the color guard. We’ll have a young man from one of the local Boy Scout units doing the Pledge of Allegiance. We are really excited about bringing more young people into the ceremony this year,” Bayer explained.