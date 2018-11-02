Two dead in an apparent murder-suicide

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Two people are dead after an apparent murder suicide in Madison. AL.
According to Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a female at the home of 105 Rustic Cedar Lane called saing there was a male at her residence with a gun.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department arrived within 10 minutes and found two people dead and an uninjured juvenile.
Family members arrived a short time later, they took juvenile into their custody.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
