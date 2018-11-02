Two dead in an apparent murder-suicide

Two dead in an apparent murder-suicide
(Turner, Amaya)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 2, 2018 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 10:59 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Two people are dead after an apparent murder suicide in Madison. AL.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a female at the home of 105 Rustic Cedar Lane called saing there was a male at her residence with a gun.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department arrived within 10 minutes and found two people dead and an uninjured juvenile.

Family members arrived a short time later, they took juvenile into their custody.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.