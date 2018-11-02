Santa’s Wonderland comes to Cabelas

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Bass Pro Shops is celebrating 10 years of Santa’s Wonderland – the ultimate free family Christmas event – with the return of Santa Claus to Bass Pro while expanding the magic to all Cabela’s locations for the first time.
The Cabela’s in Huntsville will feature Santa’s Wonderland.
Featuring free photos with Santa, this holiday season Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will provide more than one million free 4x6 studio-quality photos.
Beginning with Santa’s arrival on November 10 through Christmas Eve, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s transforms its retail locations into festive Christmas villages and provides free photos with Santa and free family activities with crafts, games and holiday magic for the entire family.
Set amongst rustic Christmas cabins, holiday characters and live elves, the Christmas village offers families various free crafts and activities such as a Lincoln Logs building area, laser and foam toy arcade, new gaming station, remote control trucks and free crafts and wish list letter writing stations. Activities vary by location.
