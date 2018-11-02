Remington doesn’t meet promise, but still gets contract extension

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Four years ago, the city of Huntsville entered into an agreement with one of the largest firearm manufacturers in the world.
Remington firearms originally promised two-thousand employees in ten years when it moved to Huntsville back in 2014.
Four years later, and they’re behind. However, the city of Huntsville is happy enough with their progress that they’ve agreed to extend their contract.
“The whole basis of it was that the city of Huntsville and local authorities provided $10 million in incentive for this project and that was for two-thousand jobs, and basically $130 million worth of investments and the average worker would make around $35,000 a year," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.
The city says Remington has exceeded exponentially in payroll and capital investments. However, they’re slacking in manpower.
“They’re 450 right now and it probably should’ve been about 600 at this point, so the ramp up is not as rapid,” Battle said.
Despite the hiring being behind schedule, the payroll and capital make the deal worthwhile.
This is the reason Battle says they’re extending the firearm manufacturer’s contract, and the city council unanimously supports this.
“I supported the mayor’s proposal last night cause there are safeguards to make sure anything we put up, we are guaranteed to get back if something goes wrong," City Councilman Bill Kling said.
The council extended Remington’s contract, three additional years, to meet its employee quota.
WAFF 48 News did reach out to Remington for a comment but did not hear back.
