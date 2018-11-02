New details highlight Lion Air jet's problems before crash

A water-filled box contains the recovered flight data recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea on Monday on board of research ship Baruna Jaya in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Divers recovered the crashed jet's flight data recorder from the seafloor on Thursday, a crucial development in the investigation into what caused the 2-month-old plane to plunge into Indonesian seas earlier this week, killing all of its passengers. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) (AP)