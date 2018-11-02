NAACP to host weekend election rally

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -With one weekend remaining before this year’s midterm elections, the Alabama NAACP has decided to host a five-county “Get Out The Vote” rally to encourage registered voters to be active and informed when polls open Tuesday.
The rally will stretch out over the course of three days, with Limestone County NAACP’s event starting 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park, 815 Westview Ave. in Athens, according to our news partner.
"This will be our last and final push to get people excited before the polls open Nov. 6," said Patricia Mokolo, communications chair with Alabama NAACP.
Mokolo said the NAACP tries every election cycle to encourage voters, and this year will be no exception. Those who attend the rally will be able to learn more about ballot candidates and will be able to help spread that knowledge with others through flyer distributions and rally activities.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure everyone is aware and can participate in the voting process," Mokolo said.
The event is nonpartisan. Mokolo said they are urging people to take voting seriously, no matter who they're voting for.
"I just want you to use your voting power," she said. "I just want you to use your voting power."
The NAACP is also encouraging people to make sure eligible voters have access to that power. To that end, Mokolo said they'll have poll watchers available Tuesday and continue their partnership with 1-866-Our-Vote, an election protection hotline.
The hotline is run by volunteers who provides voters with information and document problems voters encounter when voting, such as possible cases of voter suppression.
"Voter suppression is going on in several states," Mokolo said. "They feel intimidated. Some have been purged from voter piles. We want people to take it seriously and push back."
She encouraged people to visit https://www.alabamavotes.com and check their voting status before Tuesday. Mokolo said using the website with her daughter was how they found out her daughter wasn't registered despite being eligible.
"People need to do all they can before Election Day so they aren't surprised (at the polls)," Mokolo said.
For more information on the rally, visit www.alnaacp.org. In addition to Limestone, Morgan County NAACP and Lawrence County NAACP will co-host a rally event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Caya Event Center, 1416 W. Moulton St., Decatur.
