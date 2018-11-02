Hall of Heroes: Sandy Weand continues to serve his community after incredible Army career

“When I arrived in Vietnam, I was assigned to 3rd 17th Air Cav and at the time, we were stationed close to Siagon. We flew from Siagon all the way east to the Cambodian border and all the northeast to the Cambodian border. I flew combat missions for about three months and that allowed the current aviation maintenance officer time to finish his tour and then once he completed his tour, I was reassigned back into the maintenance troop and I became the aviation maintenance officer. I did that work and flew some combat missions on the side for the remainder of my tour,” he explained.