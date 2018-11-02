Get paid $100 per hour to pet puppies

Do you have what it takes to be a ‘puptern?’

A Dallas-Fort Worth dog-friendly restaurant is advertising for a “puptern” to pet puppies.
By Ed Payne | November 2, 2018 at 1:22 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 1:22 PM

(RNN) – There’s a new internship available and it’s a real tail-wagger.

How does $100 an hour sound? Now your tail’s wagging.

Mutts Canine Cantina, a hound-friendly restaurant and off-leash dog park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is taking applications for their first-ever “Puptern.”

“Get paid $100 per hour to pet puppies,” their Instagram video says.

“Show us your puppy petting skills!” the post says. “Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth?”

Applications are due by November 12.

Don’t paws, act now.

