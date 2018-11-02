Endless popcorn at AMC

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - AMC is excited to announce the return of the guest-favorite Refillable Popcorn Bucket in 2019, which is now available to purchase at all AMC CLASSIC locations.
Through the refillable bucket, moviegoers can enjoy endless popcorn refills for just $4.49 (plus tax) during each visit to the theatre until December 31, 2019.
And let’s be honest, is there anything better than movie theatre popcorn in your very own bucket?
A few details about the bucket:
- Can be purchased from concessions at all AMC CLASSIC locations
- The price of the bucket is $20.99 for AMC Stubs members and $24.99 for non-members
- Enjoy endless refills for $4.49 (plus tax) per visit now through Dec. 31, 2019
- AMC Stubs members may enjoy free second refills on same day refill purchases
