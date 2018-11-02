Endless popcorn at AMC

Calling all popcorn lovers

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 2, 2018 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 11:20 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - AMC is excited to announce the return of the guest-favorite Refillable Popcorn Bucket in 2019, which is now available to purchase at all AMC CLASSIC locations.

Through the refillable bucket, moviegoers can enjoy endless popcorn refills for just $4.49 (plus tax) during each visit to the theatre until December 31, 2019.

And let’s be honest, is there anything better than movie theatre popcorn in your very own bucket?

A few details about the bucket:

  • Can be purchased from  concessions at all AMC CLASSIC locations
  • The price of the bucket  is $20.99 for AMC Stubs members and $24.99 for non-members 
  • Enjoy endless refills  for $4.49 (plus tax) per visit now through Dec. 31, 2019
  • AMC Stubs members may  enjoy free second refills on same day refill purchases

