Cool, cloudy, and breezy to wrap up the work week

A cold front has passed through the Tennessee Valley and cooler air from the north is filtering in. The clouds are still holding on tight, and the area will be mostly cloudy today with a few cities getting a few breaks of sunshine with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is not out of the question, but mostly dry conditions will persist today. The combination of cloudy skies, cool air moving in, and breezy conditions will make for a very cool end to the work week. Highs will be in the mid 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be cool tonight, so bring a jacket and maybe even a blanket if you plan to attend any football games tonight.