Cool, cloudy, and breezy to wrap up the work week

A cold front has passed through the Tennessee Valley and cooler air from the north is filtering in. The clouds are still holding on tight, and the area will be mostly cloudy today with a few cities getting a few breaks of sunshine with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is not out of the question, but mostly dry conditions will persist today. The combination of cloudy skies, cool air moving in, and breezy conditions will make for a very cool end to the work week. Highs will be in the mid 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be cool tonight, so bring a jacket and maybe even a blanket if you plan to attend any football games tonight.
Cloud cover will fade away overnight and lows will fall near 40 degrees, making for a very chilly start to the day on Saturday. A beautiful day is in store for Saturday. Look for sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. The weekend wraps up with a few more clouds and temperatures a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s Sunday. There is a small chance for showers Sunday, but greater rain chances come at the beginning of the new work week. Monday brings a chance for rain, and Tuesday brings a chance for showers and storms, some that could be strong to severe. After Tuesday, it is smooth sailing for the rest of the week.
