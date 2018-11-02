Clouds clear out today, staying cool and calm!

Happy Friday! Today will be much less active across the Tennessee Valley and you’ll notice that temperatures are much cooler out there this morning as well.
We’re into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s this morning as cloud cover continues to stick around. Clouds should be long lasting today as the clear out by this afternoon. Despite sunshine for this afternoon, it looks like it will stay cool in the mid to upper 50s with a north wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight looks to be quite chilly with temperatures dipping down towards 40° possibly even hitting the upper 30s in some spots. Overall it does look to be a very pleasant weekend. Saturday will be cool to start with sunshine and the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Clouds move in for Sunday with a small chance of rain later in the day, mainly in the Shoals. Temperatures do look to climb into the upper 60s.
We do need to keep an eye on the forecast for Election Day as it does look like we could see some storms make their way in throughout the day. That is going to be something that you need to keep an eye on as we get closer. Stay tuned!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
