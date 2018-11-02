Chaffee Elementary School student gets special surprise

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Friday morning, a group of 5th graders at Chaffee Elementary School got a special treat.
The students got to meet, talk, and interact with sixteen retired scientist and engineer’s from NASA.
Before the meeting, 5th grader Kale Lancey got the surprise of a lifetime. His mom, Sgt. Desiree Lancey, returned home after being deployed in Kuwait for a year.
Sgt. Lancey helps to teach a leadership course to soldiers overseas. The last time Kale saw his mom was on Christmas last year. However, they do facetime a few times a week.
Before Kuwait, Sgt. Lancey has been deployed two other times, once to Iraq and a second time to Afghanistan.
Leading up to the surprise, Sgt. Lancey couldn’t talk to her son for fear of ruining the surprise. She made sure that messages got passed along through Kale’s dad.
On Friday morning, Sgt. Lancey disguised herself as the Chaffee Elementary School Eagle and walked into the cafeteria her son was sitting in.
As the kids sang the national anthem, Sgt. Lancey is anxiously waiting to surprise her son. “I just wanted to rip off that mascot head and go see my son,” says Sgt. Lancey.
Sgt. Lancey says she doesn’t anticipate being deployed again, but you never know. Now, she is going to spend the weekend with her family, creating memories they can all hold on to forever. “His reaction was bigger than I though tit was going to be so that made it ever so bittersweet,” says Sgt. Lancey. “It really makes coming home so much better, and it’ll be something he gets to look back on for the rest of his life.”
