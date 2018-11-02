Anglers from across the world come to Guntersville for FLW Costa national championship

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Anglers from across the world are now in Guntersville for the FLW Costa series championship.
The top angler will be getting $50,000 in cash and quite possibly a new Ranger boat for a total prize of about a thousand dollars.
There are roughly 400 anglers who have earned the right to be here. They come from all across the United States and eight countries including Spain, South Africa, China,, and South Korea.
They were supposed to have started on Thursday but it was cancelled due to weather so it's all about who can have the best two days.
There will be a payout for the top 40 places and it’s tough luck for everyone else.
Tournament officials say the competition here in tough and intense.
“There’s five guys in this tournament that have earned over a million dollars fishing FLW events so there’s some guys that haven’t earned a million that want to earn a million so the only way to get there is to beat the guys that are ahead of you so it’s very, very competitive,” said FLW Costa Tournament Director Ron Lappin.
The top six anglers will earn the right to compete against the pros in their championship, the FLW Cup, next August.
Final weigh in for Saturday is set for 3 p.m. at City Harbor followed by the announcement of the winners.
