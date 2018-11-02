Alleged police impersonator pulls over Huntsville woman

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman believes a man was impersonating a police officer when he pulled her over near the intersection of South memorial Parkway and Martin Road Wednesday morning.
Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department says a woman came to their office to report a suspicious man that pulled her over on Wednesday morning.
“We believe it was dark-colored Impala with a blue light inside of the vehicle is what she gave. And the individual had a dark-colored shirt with the word “police” on it,” Johnson said.
“When she came to us, I believe there was an assumption that it may have been one of our personnel. And right now, we’re at the point that we’re confident that it is not. So we’re going to have to look at other areas. Is this a citizen that is doing this? Was it another law enforcement officer with a different agency? We just don’t know," he said.
Investigators say the woman’s suspicions were raised after the alleged officer made a few odd comments. Some of those being that the woman wasn’t allowing the alleged officer to change lanes and recommending that she wait to get home to brush her hair.
“It’s our policy that, especially our personnel in an unmarked vehicle, if they’re in plain clothes like this polo or a business attire with a badge and gun, they are to identify themselves. And in this case, she’s saying the individual never identified themselves," said Johnson.
If you have any information that may help investigators with this case please contact police immediately.
