Yellowstone geyser belches up 80 years of garbage

The Ear Spring geyser at Yellowstone National Park erupted this fall ejecting decades of trash and a few artifacts.
By Ed Payne | November 1, 2018 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 1:53 PM

(RNN) – Normally, Ear Spring geyser at Yellowstone National Park is a quiet little pool, but when it erupted this fall, it gave up garbage dating back to the 1930s.

“On September 15, 2018, Ear Spring erupted and ejected lots of decades-old trash,” Yellowstone said on Facebook.

Park staff detailed their findings on Facebook Live this week.

The geyser spewed out a lot of stuff, including a cinderblock, a 1930s pacifier, nearly 100 coins and a grizzly bear warning sign.

September’s eruption was a rare one for Ear Spring. It’s only erupted four times in the last 60 years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The last significant one was in 1957.

“Foreign objects can damage hot springs and geysers. The next time Ear Spring erupts we hope it’s nothing but natural rocks and water,” park officials said on Facebook. “You can help by never throwing anything into Yellowstone’s thermal features!”

