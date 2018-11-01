’A voice for victims’: Family speaks out against Steve Marshall campaign ad

(WAFF) - Decision 2018 is less than a week away. Many candidates are making last minute pushing for your vote with late season advertisements. The latest ad from Attorney General Steve Marshall, who is running for another term, says he is a “voice for victims.” Some sexual assault survivors are speaking out against that.
“He wants to put himself out there as protecting the innocent. He doesn’t want to protect the innocent. He doesn’t want to protect your daughter. He wants to take the high profile murder case. He wants to climb ladder," Laura Taylor proclaimed.
In 2003, Taylor’s daughter pressed charges against a man she says assaulted her for more than 11 years. Marshall worked for the Marshall County district attorney at the time and took the case. The day of the trial, he switched cases.
In a statement, his team told WAFF 48 News the allegations, made more than a decade after the fact, were handed over to an experienced prosecutor. Marshall was moved to a capital murder case. Ultimately, the Marshall County district attorney’s office lost the assault case.
“How can a murder case be any more serious than a rape case. I mean, is there any good reason you can brush off a rape case for a murder trial?" Taylor questions.
Marshall’s ad touches on a victory similar to the assault allegedly committed against Taylor’s daughter.
Taylor says she speaks out against Marshall’s ad because she worries for other families and victims.
“Steve Marshall is not protecting the innocent. I think Steve Marshall turned his back on us, and he’ll turn his back on others," Taylor said.
Marshall says there is nothing more frustrating than failing a conviction but that he stands by his work with the Marshall County district attorney’s office and their track record.
You can real the full state from Marshall’s team here:
“This case was received by the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office before Steve Marshall became District Attorney. The allegations were made by the victim more than a decade after they occurred. The case was assigned to an experienced prosecutor who ultimately tried the case in October of 2003. The jury found the defendant not guilty. There is nothing more frustrating for a prosecutor than failing to get a conviction—it is our life’s work. I remain proud of our track record in the Marshall County DA’s Office and of the many victims that we served during my time in office.”
-Steve Marshall for Attorney General
