Teen girl struck by car in Marshall County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 31, 2018 at 10:54 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 10:59 PM

GRANT, AL (WAFF) - A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Halloween night.

She was struck on Campbell Road at Cooper Lane in the town of Grant in Marshall County at about 7:45 p.m.

WAFF 48 News has learned she is in stable condition with a possible broken leg.

The girl was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, according to a member of the Grant volunteer firefighters.

It’s not clear if she girl was trick-or-treating, but she was in a group of four teens when she was hit.

The driver did stop.

There is no word yet on how the accident happened.

