Teen girl struck by car in Marshall County

GRANT, AL (WAFF) - A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Halloween night.
She was struck on Campbell Road at Cooper Lane in the town of Grant in Marshall County at about 7:45 p.m.
WAFF 48 News has learned she is in stable condition with a possible broken leg.
The girl was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, according to a member of the Grant volunteer firefighters.
It’s not clear if she girl was trick-or-treating, but she was in a group of four teens when she was hit.
The driver did stop.
There is no word yet on how the accident happened.
