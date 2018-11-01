Storms for the morning commute, some could be severe

A line of storms ahead of a cold front is racing east this morning and could bring some potential severe weather. The good news is I believe the biggest threat will be out of our area into southern Alabama and Mississippi. However, I do anticipate some gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph as well as some moderate rainfall. But our severe threat does look to be diminished a bit by storms to the south. Rain is likely to last through the middle of the day and into the early afternoon before a brief break mid-afternoon. Today will also be fairly breezy, with winds ahead of the front picking up. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts will be around 25 to 30 mph. It does look like there will be a few extra showers coming through during the evening when the cold front finally passes through. Rain will clear up overnight tonight and from there it does look much cooler.