Storms for the morning commute, some could be severe

Happy Thursday! Grad that umbrella, you’ll likely need it out there this morning as storms roll through the Valley.
A line of storms ahead of a cold front is racing east this morning and could bring some potential severe weather. The good news is I believe the biggest threat will be out of our area into southern Alabama and Mississippi. However, I do anticipate some gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph as well as some moderate rainfall. But our severe threat does look to be diminished a bit by storms to the south. Rain is likely to last through the middle of the day and into the early afternoon before a brief break mid-afternoon. Today will also be fairly breezy, with winds ahead of the front picking up. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts will be around 25 to 30 mph. It does look like there will be a few extra showers coming through during the evening when the cold front finally passes through. Rain will clear up overnight tonight and from there it does look much cooler.
Friday and Saturday will both be cool, with temperatures into the mid-50s Friday and low 60s Saturday, but expect plenty of sunshine both days. Saturday morning could be chilly but it will all be dependent on cloud cover. The clearer the skies are the better the chance we will make the upper 30s or low 40s. A little more cloud cover expected Sunday with the mid to upper 60s and the warmth and storm potential returns for early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
