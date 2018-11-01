South Africa leaving 'dark' days of corruption, says leader

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members of the Foreign Correspondents Association in Johannesburg, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Ramaphosa said his country has survived a "dark period" when corruption was rampant and is now focused on achieving economic growth and land reform to win popular support in general elections next year. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool Photo via AP) (Gianluigi Guercia)