Majority of Madison County elections feature one candidate

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Election day is defined by the idea of choice. There may be less choice than Madison County voters realize.
The sample ballot for Madison County features 49 races for public office. 30 of the races are being run uncontested, where only one candidate is on the ballot.
There is a write-in option for each race, however high profile victories of write-in candidates are rare.
As a result, 61 percent of public offices up for grabs on Madison County ballots have effectively been decided before any ballots are cast.
Races for the state legislature, locals courts, and even the state treasurer only have one candidate on the ballot.
Of the 30 uncontested races, 18 incumbents are running unopposed. This translates to 36.7 percent of all races for public office in Madison County.
Of those 30 uncontested races, 28 Republicans and 2 Democrats are running unopposed.
8 of the 14 races for the Alabama legislature in Madison County are unopposed.
All 7 incumbents for the district court and circuit court seats in Madison County are running unopposed.
UAH Political Sciences Professor Andree Reeves called the ballot “fascinating."
“There are so many uncontested races, and it looks like, there are so many incumbents running, and it looks like the Democrats have not got their act together and the Republicans on some level do,” she said.
She attributed the lack of contested races to multiple factors including state Democratic party disorganization, Republican-drawn districts favoring Republicans, the power of candidate incumbency, and the geographic landscape of Madison County.
“You’re going to get more uncontested races in rural areas, smaller areas, because people are more homogeneous, when you get into bigger cities you’re going to get into more different types of people,” Reeves said.
She said the large number of uncontested incumbents on the ballot will likely result in more status quo politics.
“Incumbency brings experience, incumbency brings name recognition, stability in terms of public policy, you don’t get major changes as long as you have the same people in office,” she said.
She said she suspects the large volume of unopposed races will diminish voter turnout.
Madison County Democratic Party spokesman Tom Ryan said the party has struggled in part due to the pulpit.
“We’ve got too many preachers, preaching from the pulpit, saying the Democrats have horns and a red tail. It’s not true of course, but that’s what they say. You can’t be a Democrat and be a Christian, that’s just a bald face lie,” he said.
Ryan said the situation has improved over the last few years, and the numbers reflect this.
In 2016, 75 percent of races on the Madison County sample ballot were unopposed (as compared to 61 percent in 2018). All of the unopposed races in 2016 races featured a Republican.
“It’s a challenge to recruit people, because some of them see it as just a suicide-pact. They say I don’t want to run as a Democrat ‘Because no one will vote for me because I’m wearing the wrong letter on my jersey,’ they’re just picking teams," he said.
Ryan said if Democrats and Republicans were compared by their ideas and values and not through a partisan lens, his party would be doing better.
Madison County Republican Party Chairman and Alabama Senate District 7 candidate Sam Givhan said the large volume of unopposed races is a testament to the Republican candidates.
“The quality of candidates we got, that have been here, especially the incumbents, that you know have appeal, bipartisan appeal, have appeal to independents, have done a good job, and obviously the opposition didn’t see fit to challenge them," he said
Givhan’s race is contested, and he said the need for voter turnout is still high because of the stakes.
“We do have a number of challenged races, and we need to have the voters to turn out. It’s an important election, it’s not just important nationally, important locally, and we need people to turn out November 6,” he said.
Polls across the state open at 7 a.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.