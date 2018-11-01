Madison County Jail officer charged for sex with inmate

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Madison County jail detention officer in October for having sex with an inmate.
Victor Flores De Leon Jr. turned himself in on one charge of custodial sexual misconduct on Oct. 23.
Investigator Brent Patterson, Madison County Jail spokesman, said the event allegedly happened on Oct. 9. The same day, the sheriff’s office was notified of the event and began investigating.
“We received information that a detention officer employed with us was involved in an improper relationship with a female inmate here. We took all accountability for it, we generated the documentation needed to pursue it, to investigate it,” Patterson said.
He declined to give information on how the encounter occurred due to the nature of the ongoing case.
De Leon has since bonded out at $7,500, but may face another charge soon.
“We do see the possibility of another charge forthcoming,” Patterson said.
Patterson said De Leon had been working at the jail for roughly two years but has resigned.
“It’s disheartening for us. We never want to have to police our own, but unfortunately we do. On this particular situation, the vast percentages are very low that we have issues like this, but unfortunately we do,” Patterson said.
“When you want to be in this field, you have to uphold the law. You can’t do stuff like this," he said.
De Leon’s prior criminal history is limited to an Oct. 1, 2018 guilty plea related to tinted windows. He paid $191 in court costs and a fine.
