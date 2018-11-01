Local company makes a bang in national magazine

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A local company was featured in Time magazine in October. Shoot Like a Girl is a locally-owned and grown company that promotes firearm safety in a controlled environment.
Company president and founder, Karen Butler, says she and her team have taught more than 20,000 girls how to use firearms.
She starts out with gun safety. How to hold the gun the right way, how to aim, and how to shoot.
"In the trailer, ladies walk in here they register at a kiosk and then they can shoot a pistol, a rifle, and a bow in a safe controlled environment."
Shoot Like a Girl was created more than 10 years ago and aims at education.
They have semi-trucks stocked with a fire arm simulator and several simulation firearms. The company is able to take this around the United States to expand their educational mission.
"What we've found across the country is so cool. There's no 'stereotype' like the women that come in this trailer that wanna learn about shooting sports, they're from every political background, they're from every economic background, they're from every demographic."
Shoot Like a Girl is gaining even more attention after being featured in Time magazine. They were showcased in a virtual image that allows you to click on hundreds of people for and against guns in America.
"We took our picture individually and he put it together into that mural."
Butler says she’s listened to nearly every person’s take on this issue. She says although it doesn’t change her views on gun control, she is definitely more open minded.
The owner says she didn’t start this company to persuade people politically on the issue of guns in the US. She says it’s about educating, protecting and building self-confidence in women.
