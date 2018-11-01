Jackson County looking to save money and give new life to county’s longest bridge

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Officials in Jackson county are looking to save taxpayer dollars by using a method to extend the life of an old bridge.
It’s called Hydro-Demolition.
Officials say the cost to replace the Matheny’s Bridge would be upwards of 15 million dollars. This new technique will cost around 400-thousand.
Members of the Jackson County Commission along with the state legislative delegation signed the papers getting the ball rolling to repairing the county's longest and tallest bridge.
Officials plan to use water jets to remove bad concrete on the bridge before replacing it with a concrete overlay in a process known as hydro-demolition. Officials claim it reduces time needed to allow traffic back on the bridge and allows for huge cost savings over bridge replacement.
“Big thing to us is the savings potentially to the county and to the state. It, potentially, was a fifteen million dollar project with two years construction probably to put in. That would have been a whole lot harder to come up with than three to four hundred thousand dollars,” said state Senator Steve Livingston.
Officials hope to begin the project as early as possible in 2019.
