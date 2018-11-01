Hartselle PD ditches their razors to help teen fighting cancer

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - The competition is starting to heat up in Hartselle as members in the police department vie for top honors in a rather unique contest.
It's all for a good cause to help a local teen battling cancer.
Investigator Chip Reynolds is sporting stumble on his face for a reason. He's part of a group of Hartselle police officers taking part in No Shave November. They are doing what they can to help raise money for a local family.
“They don’t shave for the month of November. When people see them and ask them why they haven’t shaved, they tell them about how they’re raising money for charity and then they can ask for a donation. It makes it easier,” explained Sgt. Alan McDearmond.
They’re giving all of the proceeds to Kooper Rooks, a Hartselle teen fighting Gray Zone Lymphoma which is both Hodgkin’s and Non-Hodgkin’s B Cell Lymphoma.
Kooper’s parents are both local teachers and the family is well-known in the community. They started a “Team Kooper Rooks” Facebook page and post updates about Kooper and his progress and condition. On Halloween, they posted photos of them dressed up as cancer fighters.
Kooper is undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Many in Morgan County have been rallying around the 14-year-old and his family, including Hartselle PD.
“Want to give back to the community. We figured Kooper Rooks would be the best candidate. In the past, we've done it for other children and this year, Kooper's name came up. We ran with it,” Investigator Reynolds said.
“I even told officers, if you don't want to do it, at least pray for the family. They don't have to grow a beard, but they can still collect money and we'll give it all to the family at the end of the event,” Reynolds added.
The department has been doing it for years. Since 2013, officers have raised about $20,000 for different causes.
“Officers are very competitive in the first place so they're competing to see who can raise the most money, who has the best beard, who has the worst beard. We’ll let the public decide who wins on social media,” Sgt. McDearmond said.
The department has fun with the competition, and they hope it can bring a smile to Kooper and his family.
“The fun that we have will hopefully take a bit of stress off the Rooks when they see this and then it also helps with the money,” McDearmond added. “Any awareness we can bring to the family and to Gray Zone Lymphoma helps other people. Someone might decide to get involved in the charity and donate. They can even donate to St. Jude. Anything we can do to bring awareness to the problem and to him specifically and to help the cause in general.”
The Rooks expressed their gratitude to everyone in their community who has offered prayers and kind words and helped raise funds for them to see them through this tough time.
“The support we've gotten has been so overwhelmingly awesome,” said Kooper’s father, Jerry Rooks.
Mr. Rooks is about to run out of sick days for the year to stay with Kooper in the hospital. He says any teachers who could donate a sick day for the month of December would be appreciated.
The family lives in Hartselle and Kooper’s parents teach in Danville.
As for Hartselle PD, the officers want to help a good cause each year.
“When there's years we don't have a particular person to help, we'll try to do it for needy families. We'll get with the Housing Authority and try to get a needy family for Christmas who can't afford presents. We'll donate to them so those children can have gifts,” Reynolds aid.
Other North Alabama law enforcement agencies are also doing No Shave November to benefit charity, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department. The Huntsville Police Department is also participating in No Shave November. They’ve raised more than $9,000 to benefit prostate cancer research and awareness and the Huntsville Police Memorial.
