Hartselle PD ditches their razors to help teen fighting cancer

“The fun that we have will hopefully take a bit of stress off the Rooks when they see this and then it also helps with the money,” McDearmond added. “Any awareness we can bring to the family and to Gray Zone Lymphoma helps other people. Someone might decide to get involved in the charity and donate. They can even donate to St. Jude. Anything we can do to bring awareness to the problem and to him specifically and to help the cause in general.”