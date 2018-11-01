Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80

FILE - In this July 3, 1980, file photo, San Francisco Giants' Willie McCovey raises his hands in salute to the cheering crowd after he was replaced in the lineup in the team's baseball game with the Cincinnati Reds in San Francisco. It was the last home appearance before retirement for the popular veteran. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File) (AP)