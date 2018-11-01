Former Huntsville school faculty member has student sex abuse allegations from 1990s

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Officials at Randolph School in Huntsville recently sent letters to parents informing them of several sexual abuse allegation dating back to the 1990s.
The letter says the school administration has just become aware of the allegations.
Several students said they were sexually abused by a former faculty member about 25 years ago.
The school states they have hired a nationally recognized expert to investigate.
Anyone who has information regarding those abuses is asked to contact investigator Suzanne Bogdan at 954-847-4711.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.