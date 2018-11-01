Downtown Rescue Mission giving out Thanksgiving turkey boxes

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Now that Halloween’s over, the Downtown Rescue Mission is preparing for Thanksgiving.
The organization’s leaders are getting the word out about their turkey box giveaway.
There are 1,000 turkey boxes available to give out. Signups begin on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 -11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. The signups are first come first serve.
It’s all in an effort to help the community
“For me it’s a personal thing. I give everyone who comes through the line, showing Christ’s love to you, and we’re giving the turkey and food box away for those reasons,” said Keith Overholt, president and CEO of the Downtown Rescue Mission.
The turkey boxes are filled with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. They include a frozen turkey, dressing, rolls, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberries, mac and cheese, and instant potatoes.
If you’re feeling generous and want to help out the cause, the Downtown Rescue Mission is asking that you donate money so they can buy the ingredients so all the boxes will be identical.
