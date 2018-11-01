Crime Stoppers: Home burglar steals backpack, gun, piggy bank

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a burglary suspect.
It happened on Oct. 19 in the 2200 block of Buckingham Drive. According to Huntsville police, the offender broke into the victim’s house through a back side window. Once inside, he stole a backpack, piggy bank and a handgun.
Police say the backpack and piggy bank were recovered in the neighborhood.
Video surveillance shows the offender walking around the property before he broke into the house. The video also shows he was driving a small red car.
If you know who he is, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous, and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.
