Colbert County victim’s family speak about how they are doing after the trial

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -
A Colbert County Jury found Erica Fox guilty in the murder of her husband Jason. She was on trial for planning and setting up the 2016 murder.
Dan Fox the father of victim Jason Fox says the trial has been a painful process for the family. He says their lives were forever changed the day Erica Fox and Ronnie Credille took Jason's life. He wants people to know Jason was kind, loving, hardworking, and loved his children.
Fox says Jason meant the world to his friends and family. He says Jason leaves behind three beautiful kids who not only lost a father, but a mother who is spending the rest of her life in prison.
"I think now we can actually start to grieve and get about our lives we have been put on hold this whole time, says, Fox.”
Fox says he wants to thank everyone who supported the family during the difficult trial. He says family and God will continue to help get them through losing Jason.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.