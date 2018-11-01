Cast of Fantastic Beasts surprises Cullman Co. school with Harry Potter-themed hallways

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Cullman County school that transformed their hallways into an installment of the Harry Potter franchise got quite the surprise on Thursday.
Students at Parkside Elementary School were visited by the cast of Fantastic Beasts for a big party.
Star-studded didn’t cover it. Students roared when award-winning actors Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne, along with Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller and Callum Turner, hit the stage at Parkside Elementary School.
The actors came to see the Harry Potter-themed hallways for themselves after three out-of-the box-thinking teachers transformed the hallways into the Four Houses of the Harry Potter franchise.
When the hallways went viral, it got the attention of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.
“For this title one school where nearly 80 percent of students are on free or reduced lunch, this is beyond big. I think this is going to have a huge impact on them. Our students don’t get out to see much of the world outside their hometown,” said one teacher.
Jude Law told the crowd his parents were teachers and the visit means just as much to him and the other actors.
"To see teachers like this who have put their hands in the pockets and given of their own time to really think of what they could do to capture their kids imaginations and get them to dream and think and really work out what it is that makes them want to learn is very, very special, and that’s why we are here to celebrate,” Law said.
“Coming to this school and seeing those kids faces, it make it so joyous," said Redmayne.
“I’m going to try to stay and do one of those cat burglar things and and hide in one of those cabinets and scare the hell out of some child,” said Miller.
Added to the visit, Warner Brothers left a check for $25,000.
“If this little school - 78 percent free and reduced lunch - can do something that makes kids excited to be in school then any school can do it,” said teacher Tracy Jones.
Teachers also touted the great academic gains students are making at Parkside, saying this project only adds to it making them want to read books more.
