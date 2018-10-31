A Warm, cloudy, & dry Halloween; Storms expected Thursday

Happy Halloween! It is much warmer out there this morning. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 50s in most places.
Expecting another warm day out there today but we’ll see increasing cloud cover across the Tennessee Valley. Afternoon temperatures should make the mid to upper 70s. Despite plenty of cloud cover I expect us to stay dry. There’s a chance add a stray shower around the Shoals, but the best chances at rain won’t be until after midnight tonight.
We are still tracking a potential severe weather threat for Thursday morning and into the early afternoon. A cold front coming through will bring a chance at storm starting between 4 and 6 AM in the Shoals and race east as we head on into the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts are our primary threat, but we could also see heavy rain and a few isolated spin-up tornadoes as well. We will have to watch the areas towards our southwest carefully as the storms develop. If we start to see a line develop off into the southern Alabama before our storms, that could cut off our energy and lead to a non-event.
On the backside of that cold front will be some much cooler air. We are expecting high temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine both days. Overnight temperatures could fall into the upper 30s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
