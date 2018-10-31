A Warm, cloudy, & dry Halloween; Storms expected Thursday

We are still tracking a potential severe weather threat for Thursday morning and into the early afternoon. A cold front coming through will bring a chance at storm starting between 4 and 6 AM in the Shoals and race east as we head on into the afternoon. Damaging wind gusts are our primary threat, but we could also see heavy rain and a few isolated spin-up tornadoes as well. We will have to watch the areas towards our southwest carefully as the storms develop. If we start to see a line develop off into the southern Alabama before our storms, that could cut off our energy and lead to a non-event.