Warm & breezy for trick-or-treating; storms Thursday

Warm and breezy conditions are expected for your trick-or-treating hours tonight. A few stray showers are possible.
Clouds will linger overnight with warm low temperatures in the middle 60s. A line of strong storms is expected to move through NW Alabama between 5-7 a.m. Thursday. This line will then progress east through the morning into the early afternoon. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and brief, low-end spin-up tornadoes will all be possible with this line of storms. Please be weather aware and have you First Alert Weather app ready.
The severe threat will end Thursday night followed by lingering showers and gusty winds, lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Cooler air settles in on Friday with clearing skies and highs only in the upper 50s. This weekend is trending cool but looks good overall. Highs will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday.
