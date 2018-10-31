Vote to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama win $100,000 from the NASCAR Foundation

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama are in the running to receive a $100,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation-but they need your vote.
The NASCAR Foundation is recognizing NASCAR fans who volunteer for children’s causes in their community. The award is known as the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.
Local Boys and Girls Club board member and Alabama State House Representative, Rex Reynolds, a finalist for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award has been a NASCAR fan for more than 40 years and benefited from the local Boys and Girls Club.
“I came here in the afternoons as a child and spent many years here,” said Reynolds speaking of his personal connection with the organization.
He has volunteered on the organization’s board of directors for 13 years and was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame in 2010.
Each finalist is guaranteed a minimum $25,000 donation to his or her charity. The finalist with the most votes will receive a donation of $100,000 to his or her charity. Voters can vote once-a-day, everyday until Monday, November 19 at 5:00 p.m. EST.
Funds received from the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award will go toward providing daily programs and implementation of a STEM Lab in a potential new club in Huntsville, Alabama.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.