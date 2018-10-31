Two killed when helicopter crashes into mobile home in FL

SEBRING, FL (WFTS/CNN) - Two people were killed on Tuesday after a helicopter crashed into a mobile home park in Florida.
Deputies said it happened Tuesday afternoon in Sebring, about 90 miles southeast of Tampa.
Investigators believe both victims were in the helicopter.
Another person on the ground was injured and taken to the hospital.
The crash started a fire that destroyed one mobile home and damaged two others.
It is not yet clear what caused the crash, but the FAA plans to investigate.
