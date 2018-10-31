Trick-or-Treating with Huntsville Police

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you're looking for a fun and safe place to take your kids trick-or-treating in Huntsville, the police department is making it easy for you by hosting two events.
They’re taking place at the West Precinct on Clinton Avenue and at the Lakewood Community Center on Kenwood Drive.
The doors will open at 5:30 and police say they have enough candy to keep their lights on until 7:30. It's taking place rain or shine, and your kids don't have to make any changes to their costumes because all of the trick or treating will take place inside. At the Clinton Avenue location there is also a haunted house, and we got an inside look.
Animals with three heads, several zombies and some areas that only the brave should enter. The haunted house is scarier when the lights are off and when the noise makers are plugged in. Huntsville Police Officers say the haunted house can make the night as scary as you'd like, but don't let this part of the fun prevent you from attending.
"Well, it's a great way to outreach to the community. it's also a safe alternative for parents to bring their children to see other kids costumes. They get to trick or treat at the same time. At the West Precinct we're going to have a little bit of a small-scale haunted house the kids can enjoy; nothing to scary, so you can bring kids of all ages to that as well,” said Lt. Michael Johnson.
Only members of the police department will be handing out candy, guaranteeing a safe event.
