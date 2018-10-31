Suspects sought after guns stolen from cars in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - Hartselle police are trying to identify the suspects in a gun theft investigation.
Police say there were four auto burglaries in the vicinity of Hunter Lane during the early morning hours of Oct. 28. There were guns taken from each burglary.
A surveillance image shows four people walking across someone’s yard on Hunter Lane.
If you have any information about the four people who broke into four cars and stole four guns, please contact Sgt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917 or amcdearmond@hartselle.org.
