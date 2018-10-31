Storm potential for Thursday

A cold front that is positioned to our northwest will ignite showers and storms for early tomorrow. Western cities and towns will receive the activity first, and then track eastward. With the line of storms, locally heavy rain and wind damage are threats. The threat for hail is small, and there is a possibility for a tornado or two to develop. Cloud cover could limit instability. The greater storm threat remains in southern parts of Alabama. The southern part of the line will be an area to watch tomorrow.