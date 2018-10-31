Storm potential for Thursday

Happy Halloween! The rest of the day will include increasing cloud cover from the west and a few isolated showers possible. Despite the clouds, highs will make it into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
A cold front that is positioned to our northwest will ignite showers and storms for early tomorrow. Western cities and towns will receive the activity first, and then track eastward. With the line of storms, locally heavy rain and wind damage are threats. The threat for hail is small, and there is a possibility for a tornado or two to develop. Cloud cover could limit instability. The greater storm threat remains in southern parts of Alabama. The southern part of the line will be an area to watch tomorrow.
Behind the cold front is cooler and drier air. A big cool down is expected for Friday and Saturday. Look forward to chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Warmer air will move back in on Monday. The next shot for showers and storms is likely to come next Tuesday, and then behind that storm system will be another nice cool down.
