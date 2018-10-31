HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department is actively searching for a male suspect, after an armed robbery in west Huntsville.
Police say a stranger walked up to a man’s truck in his drive-way on 7th Avenue and pointed a gun to the victims head.
Before running away, up 12th street, the suspect stole the man’s wallet and phone.
Police describe the suspect as a six-foot, medium build, male wearing a black hoodie.
K-9 units searching 12th street. Law enforcement has created a broad search perimeter expanding as far out as Bob Wallace; they say they are relying heavily on the K-9 units.
Huntsville Police are setting up a perimeter alongside surrounding streets in the area as their search for the shooter and victim continues.
Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim. WAFF48 News will have more information as this story develops.
